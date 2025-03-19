Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,686 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 6.59% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

