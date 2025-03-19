Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. The company has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $135.36.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.