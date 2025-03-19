Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

