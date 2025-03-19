Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

