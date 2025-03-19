Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.17), with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.01.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

