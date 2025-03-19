KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNOP

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.