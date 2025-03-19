KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

