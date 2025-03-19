Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

