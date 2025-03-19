Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,262 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $46,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 631,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,981 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.