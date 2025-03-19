Kevin Feeley Sells 3,749 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,261.32. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.

GeneDx Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of WGS stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

View Our Latest Report on GeneDx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.