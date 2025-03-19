Kevin Feeley Sells 3,749 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,261.32. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10.
- On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.
GeneDx Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of WGS stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
