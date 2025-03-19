Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Decreased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 472,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 81,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

