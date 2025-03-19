Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director William Charles Guinan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$75,200.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.58. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

