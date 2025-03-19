Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director William Charles Guinan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.
William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$75,200.00.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.58. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
