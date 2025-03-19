Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.86. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$12.91 and a 52-week high of C$15.95. The firm has a market cap of C$162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
