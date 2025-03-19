Kazazian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 810,695 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

