Kazazian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,529,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 292,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 240,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

XBI stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.