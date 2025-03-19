Katrina O’connell Sells 80,029 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 80,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,628,590.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,701.50. This represents a 90.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Katrina O’connell sold 2,365 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $46,330.35.

GAP stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. GAP’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

