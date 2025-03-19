Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.17. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 3,014 shares.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases.

