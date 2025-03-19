Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Tuesday. 199,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,404. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

See Also

