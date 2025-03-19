Julie Gruber Sells 1,537 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $30,109.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $732,568.05. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAP traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,398. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GAP shares. Argus upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.