Jolanda Howe Sells 57,606 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $2,554,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at $214,698.35. The trade was a 92.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Jolanda Howe sold 1,064 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $51,306.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Jolanda Howe sold 902 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $43,223.84.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jolanda Howe sold 750 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $32,115.00.

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.04. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,570,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,481,000 after acquiring an additional 101,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

