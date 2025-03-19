Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading Up 17.5% – Still a Buy?

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Up 17.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

