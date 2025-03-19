Jason Harinstein Buys 15,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $386.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

