JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,505,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 6,931,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85,054.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance
Shares of JPSTF remained flat at $11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
