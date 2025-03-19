JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,505,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 6,931,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85,054.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

Shares of JPSTF remained flat at $11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

