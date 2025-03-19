Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Janus International Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Janus International Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

