Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,121,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,054,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,613,000 after purchasing an additional 830,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

