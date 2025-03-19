J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Zacks reports. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. J.Jill updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

J.Jill Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JILL opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $132,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,686.85. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

