iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $265.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

