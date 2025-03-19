iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,360 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $189.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

