iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Saiph Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Saiph Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Saiph Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $189.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.14. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

