iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,019.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 764,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

