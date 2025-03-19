iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

