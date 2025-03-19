iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QTOP)

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTOP opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 million and a PE ratio of 32.68. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

