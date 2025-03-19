iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $91.91, with a volume of 2063105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

