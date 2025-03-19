iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02. 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 36,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
iShares MSCI Colombia ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.
