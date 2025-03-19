iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Shares Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.85. 13,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 21,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $72.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.