iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

