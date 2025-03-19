iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.24. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 1,669,439 shares changing hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

