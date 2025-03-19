iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $53.01.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.