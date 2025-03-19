iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2,951.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.