iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Plans Dividend of $0.37

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3667 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
