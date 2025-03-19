iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.56 and last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 895402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

