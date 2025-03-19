iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

