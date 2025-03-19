iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 771,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 118,639 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $37.68.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 114,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

