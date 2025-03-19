iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $89.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1466 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.