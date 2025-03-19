iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

