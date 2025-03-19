iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 480,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 215,326 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.02.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1673 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

