iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 480,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 215,326 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.02.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1673 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.