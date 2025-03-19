Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

