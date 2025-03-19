Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,687 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 159% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,193 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YETI

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in YETI by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. YETI has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.