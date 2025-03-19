Investment House LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $391.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
