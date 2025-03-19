Investment House LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $391.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

