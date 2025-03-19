Investment House LLC Acquires 11,270 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.49 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.